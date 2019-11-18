Man pleads guilty to triple homicide in Mississippi

CARROLLTON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man has admitted killing his wife and two other people at a party.

Michael Barnhill of Winona pleaded guilty Monday in Carroll County to three charges of first-degree murder and one charge of aggravated assault.

Circuit Judge Joseph Loper sentenced Barnhill to life in prison for each murder conviction and 20 years for aggravated assault.

Carroll County Sheriff Clint Walker says Barnhill shot and killed his wife, Marlee Jones Barnhill, the night before her 27th birthday. Walker says Barnhill also fatally shot the party’s hosts, Jim and Jamie Brooks Harrell, on March 1.

Walker says the shootings happened after Marlee Barnhill tried to stop her husband from driving drunk.

An indictment says Barnhill fired at another woman.