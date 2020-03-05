Man pleads guilty in Springfield drug deal killing

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting a Springfield woman during a drug deal.

The Greene County prosecutor announced Wednesday that 34-year-old Carlton Williamson was sentenced last week to 12 years for second-degree murder in the February 2018 killing of 29-year-old Raquel Montgomery. He also was sentenced to three years for armed criminal action and 10 years for a drug charge.

Court records say a witness told investigators an argument erupted after Montgomery asked Williamson to weigh the meth he handed her. The statement says Montgomery removed a handgun from her waistband and then racked the slide to get the first round into the chamber.

She had the gun at her side when two shots were fired. The witness told investigators he saw Williamson holding a gun afterward.

Williamson has prior felony convictions for second-degree robbery and resisting arrest.