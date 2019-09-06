Man pleads guilty for trying to access Trump's tax returns

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Philadelphia man behind an attempt to hack the IRS to obtain President Donald Trump's tax returns has pleaded guilty.

Andrew Harris pleaded guilty Thursday to two computer fraud counts in federal court. The 23-year-old faces up to two years in prison and $200,000 fine.

Harris and 22-year-old Justin Hiemstra were both students at Haverford College outside Philadelphia in 2016 when they used a school computer lab to open a fraudulent federal financial aid application in the name of unnamed Trump family member.

Hiemstra pleaded guilty Aug. 6. Both men are set to be sentenced Dec. 16.

Harris' lawyer, William Brennan Jr., calls the whole ordeal a "Wayne's World scene gone awry."