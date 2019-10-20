Man in custody in case of body found in suitcase in trash

PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — Police in southern Colorado have taken into custody a 36-year-old man as they investigate the death of a woman whose body was found in a suitcase in the trash.

Pueblo police say the man, who was on parole for a previous offense, was arrested Friday night. They also took his wife into custody.

The body of a woman was found Thursday in a suitcase inside a large trash bin. The victim's name has not been released.

Few other details about the incident have been released.