Man given 2 life sentences for fatal shooting of pair

DANVILLE, Ill. (AP) — A former central Illinois man has received two life prison sentences in the deaths of a man and woman.

The bodies of Theodore Hill and Zarra Laws Strickland were discovered in a secluded area west of Danville, each with bullet wounds to the head. Glen T. Torres Jr. in April was found guilty of first-degree murder following a trial in Vermillion County Circuit Court.

Torres was accused of shooting the 29-year-old Hill and the 28-year-old Strickland as they were riding in a car on Aug. 2, 2015. Their bodies were discovered two days later.

Before Torres was sentenced, he told members of the victims' families he is an innocent man. A prosecution witness testified he was driving the car Hill and Strickland were riding in when they were shot by Torres.

After Torres' statement, Judge Nancy Fahey sentenced the 31-year-old Indianapolis man, formerly of Danville.