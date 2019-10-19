Man gets prison time for nightclub shooting that injured 5

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — A 32-year-old man who pleaded guilty to assault charges for a Watertown nightclub shooting has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Julio Landron-Sanchez was sentenced in Jefferson County Court on Friday for the shooting that wounded five people last November 3. The shooting occurred around 1:20 a.m. in the fenced-in outdoor area at Club Rio. The club closed permanently a few days later.

Five people were treated at hospitals and released. The injured were between 19 and 23 years old and four were soldiers at Fort Drum.