Man gets prison for throwing rock that killed Michigan rider

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A 19-year-old man has been sentenced to more than three years in prison for the death of a man whose windshield was smashed by a rock on Interstate 75 in Michigan.

Kyle Anger was one of five males charged in the death of 32-year-old Ken White, who was killed while riding as a passenger on I-75 in Genesee County. Investigators say Anger threw the rock in 2017.

Anger apologized to White's family on Tuesday and said he's "deeply saddened" by their "heartache." He had pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

White's mother, Teresa Simpson, says the sentence is a "great injustice." She wanted a longer prison term and pledged to oppose Anger's first opportunity at parole after the minimum sentence, 39 months, is served. He'll get credit for two years in jail.