Man gets over 47 years in prison in woman's death

BRENTWOOD, N.H. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to at least 47 ½ years in prison for killing a woman last year in Exeter, New Hampshire.

Derek Webber had pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for beating and stabbing 65-year-old Carol Felides and then setting her home on fire in a mobile home park last year.

Prosecutors said Webber entered the home through a window after choosing his target at random.

Felides, a physical therapist's assistant, had lived in the home a short time.

Deputy Attorney General Jane Young said Wednesday Webber's sentence was one of the lengthiest for a second-degree murder conviction for one victim in state history.

Webber declined to address the court.