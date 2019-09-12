Man gets 3 life prison terms in killing of Nogales policeman

NOGALES, Ariz. (AP) — A Tempe man who pleaded guilty to the murder of a Nogales police officer has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Santa Cruz County prosecutors say David Ernesto Murillo was given three concurrent life prison terms Wednesday plus 119 years.

The 29-year-old Murillo previously pleaded guilty to 39 charges including first-degree murder in exchange for prosecutors dropping plans to seek the death penalty.

Officer Jesus "Chuy" Cordova was killed after responding to a carjacking in the Arizona border city in April 2018.

Police say Murillo stole a car at gunpoint and led officers on a chase before getting out of the vehicle and firing several shots at Cordova, who died from his injuries.

Murillo carjacked two other vehicles before being arrested at a trailer park.