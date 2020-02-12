Man gets 17 years in prison for shooting police officer

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis County man was sentenced Wednesday to 17 years in prison for shooting a police officer.

Daryaun Wines, 27, pleaded guilty in May to a federal charge, admitting that he shot at a truck that Special Federal Officer Archie Shaw was driving in October 2017. Shaw was struck several times and seriously injured but survived. The shooting happened in the city of St. Louis.

A second man also convicted of shooting the officer, Johnzell Moorehead Jr., will be sentenced Thursday. He pleaded guilty in August.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas Rea, in a statement, called the attack “an unconscionable ambush.”