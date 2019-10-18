Man found not guilty in shooting death in Sikeston

JACKSON, Mo. (AP) — A southeast Missouri man has been found not guilty in a 2016 shooting death.

KFVS reports a Cape Girardeau jury on Friday found Orlando Sheron Jr, of Sikeston, not guilty of second-degree murder in the April 2016 death of 31-year-old Jay Harris.

Harris, also of Sikeston, was killed during a confrontation between several people near a basketball court in Sikeston.

Investigators said an ongoing dispute between the groups led to the shooting.

A second man charged in the case, Jeterrence Harris, pleaded guilty in July 2016 to unlawful use of a weapon.

