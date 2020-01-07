Man found incompetent in killing of St. Paul Good Samaritan

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A court has found a man incompetent to stand trial in the shooting death of a St. Paul man who ran out of his home to respond to a multi-vehicle crash last September.

According to court documents, Lionel Eaton, 27, was found incompetent due to mental illness.

Eaton was charged with second- and third-degree murder in the death of 31-year-old Javier Sanmiguel. Police found Sanmiguel lying behind Eaton’s Ford Escape with a gunshot wound to his head.

Sanmiguel was married and the father of four children. He died at the scene.

Neighbors said Sanmiguel and other residents went out outside to help those involved in the crash on Sept. 8.

According to the charges, residents noticed Eaton holed up in the back of his Escape that reportedly caused the collision after rear-ending another vehicle. The complaint says Eaton started firing a gun, and Sanmiguel was struck by a bullet.

Eaton remains in custody as his mental health is monitored, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported. His next hearing is scheduled in April.