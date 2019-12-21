Man fatally shot by police later charged with crime

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A clerical error led to criminal charges being filed against a dead man.

That’s what police near Salt Lake City say happened when 31-year-old Michael Chad Breinholt was charged on Friday with drunken driving even though he died in August.

KSL-TV reports that West Valley police mistakenly submitted the charges to the district attorney’s office.

Breinholt was killed by police on August 23 after being arrested for intoxication.

Despite being in handcuffs, Breinholt managed to get his hands on an officer’s gun before he was fatally shot.