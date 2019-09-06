Man fatally shot by police after violent domestic incident

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — East Hartford police say an officer responding to a 911 call about domestic violence has fatally shot a man.

Authorities say officers responded to a call on Thursday evening and found a man and woman involved in a fight. The officers got involved in a struggle with the man and suffered minor injuries before one of them opened fire.

Police say the woman suffered life-threatening injuries and was receiving treatment at a local hospital.

The names of the people involved were not immediately released.