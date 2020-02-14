Man facing a murder charge after a shooting in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix say a man has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder after a killing during an armed robbery.

They say 21-year-old Kolby Treshaun Peterson was fatally shot in the parking lot of a north Phoenix community center on Jan. 22.

Police say 19-year-old Laverderous Moore Jr. planned the robbery with Peterson and a third person.

Court records show the three attempted to steal someone's marijuana at the park.

But the Arizona Republic reports that the robbery target fatally shot Peterson and fled the scene.

Moore was arrested Wednesday and is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Under Arizona law, a person can be charged with first-degree murder if an accomplice is killed during an attempted robbery.