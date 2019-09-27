Man convicted of killing 2-year-old daughter to be sentenced

LANCASTER, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man convicted of sexually assaulting and killing his 2-year-old daughter awaits sentencing.

A jury found Roger Dana guilty of first-degree murder/felonious sexual assault and second-degree murder Wednesday in the 2016 death of Madison Dana. She was found beaten in Dana's apartment in Berlin.

Dana is expected to be sentenced for his convictions on Friday in Coos County Superior Court. He could get life in prison.