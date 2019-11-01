Man convicted of killing 2 suburban Ohio police officers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A jury has convicted an Ohio man of killing two suburban police officers responding to a 911 hang-up call and now faces the possibility of being sentenced to death.

The Columbus Dispatch reports a jury in Columbus on Friday convicted 32-year-old Quentin Smith of two counts of aggravated murder for fatally shooting Westerville officers Eric Joering and Anthony Morelli in February 2018.

Franklin County prosecutors said Smith killed the officers in an exchange of gunfire after opening his apartment door. Smith was shot five times.

The jury will reconvene Monday for the sentencing phase of the trial. They will hear arguments from both sides before deciding whether to recommend that Judge Richard Frye sentence Smith to death.

A message seeking comment was left with Smith's attorney.

