Man charged with murder in death of wife reported missing

MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man is accused of killing his wife, whom he reported missing last week.

News outlets report 46-year-old Jean Jocelin Pierre is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 41-year-old Nerlande Foreste. He was ordered held without bond Thursday. Prosecutors say he admitted to killing Foreste and told police they wouldn't find her body.

Montgomery County police say Pierre killed his wife and tried to hide the crime by renting and using a carpet cleaning machine before reporting her missing. Court records say Foreste told a cousin just before her disappearance that her husband threatened to kill her.

It's unclear if Foreste's body has been found.

Pierre's attorney, Sean McKee, says his client has no criminal history and works at a facility that cares for people with dementia.