Man charged with attempted murder for ramming police cruiser

MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man charged with repeatedly ramming a state police cruiser and injuring a trooper has been held without bail.

Mike O’Brien was held at his arraignment Thursday after pleading not guilty to attempted murder, drunken driving and other charges.

Polices say the 42-year-old Middleborough man had tried to steal a gun from a home on Wednesday night. He fled from the scene in a pickup truck and was followed by police to a nearby parking lot, where police say he rammed a state police cruiser three times head on.

The trooper suffered minor injuries and was treated and released from the hospital.

O’Brien’s lawyer argued his client is suicidal and was trying to kill himself.