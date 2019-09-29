Man charged with attempted murder after shootout with police

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — A Rahway man has been charged with attempted murder after a shootout with police.

The incident occurred Thursday on Route 1 in Edison.

The Middlesex County prosecutor's office says police responded to an altercation at a Mr. Tire store where they encountered 23-year-old Randy Jackson.

Jackson allegedly fired two shots at officers and fled into a nearby car lot, where he fired more shots and ran into an adjacent neighborhood. Officers returned fire.

No one was injured in the shooting, but a nearby school was put in lockdown and two other schools were instructed to shelter in place.

Jackson is charged with four counts of attempted murder and weapons offenses. He is being held at the Middlesex County jail.

It wasn't immediately known if Jackson had retained an attorney.