Man arrested in death of southwest Kansas 3-year-old boy

ULYSSES, Kan. (AP) — A man has been arrested in the death of a 3-year-old southwest Kansas boy.

Uraquio Arrendondo, 26, of Ulysses, was arrested Monday night at his home and booked into the Grant County jail on possible charges of first-degree murder and child abuse, according to a release from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

He is a suspect in the death of Carlos Valenzuela III of Ulysses in February 2019. Emergency personnel went to the boy's home after receiving a report of an unresponsive child. The boy was flown to a Denver hospital but died the next day.

Arrendondo was in a relationship with the boy's mother, the KBI said.

He was being held on $500,000 bond.

The KBI referred further questions to the Grant County Attorney, who was out of the office Tuesday.