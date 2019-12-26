Man arrested in Christmas Eve shooting death in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say a man has been arrested in connection with a Christmas Eve homicide in Madison.

The suspect was booked shortly after midnight Wednesday on a tentative charge of first-degree intentional homicide, the State Journal reported. The victim was shot to death, according to Madison Police Lt. Kipp Hartman.

“The investigation is still in the very early stages, but at this time we do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the community,” Hartman said in a statement.

The incident is the fourth reported homicide in Madison this year and the second this month. Marcus T. Hamilton, 20, is charged with the Dec. 14 shooting death of Gunnar T.G. Holum, 18, after a drug deal turned into a robbery.