Man arrested for California rape of 16-year-old in 2002

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — Northern California authorities have arrested a man wanted for the rape and kidnapping of a 16-year-old girl in 2002.

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office said Monday that 39-year-old Juan Lopes of Santa Rosa was arrested last month and is in custody on $500,000 bail.

Sgt. Juan Valencia said Lopes was identified as the suspect after the man grabbed the teen, dragged her into a field and raped her, but he was thought to have fled to Mexico before he could be arrested.

A warrant was issued for his arrest and in September, Madera County authorities alerted Sonoma County that Lopes was jailed for public intoxication. DNA linked him to the crime.

Valencia said no attorney is listed for Lopes and the public defender's office said it did not represent him.