Man admits threatening girl's family to get nude photos

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A Shawnee man admitted Friday that he threatened to kill a 13-year-old girl's family if she did not send nude photos of herself to him.

Logan Clements, 23, pleaded guilty in Johnson County District Court to electronic solicitation of a minor, blackmail and sexual exploitation of a child. Prosecutors dismissed rape and sexual exploitation of a child charges.

Clements was charged in January 2019 after the Overland Park girl's parents found photos their daughter had sent, The Kansas City Star reported.

Police say Clements came to the girl's house believing they were going to have sex but he was arrested.

The two met online and the girl told Clements she was 18, according to court documents. After his arrest, Clements said he at first thought the girl was 18 or 19 but later believed she was 14 or 16.

Clements will be sentenced April 2.