Man accused of threatening people with gun at Denver mosque

DENVER (AP) — Police have arrested a man accused of threatening people with a rifle outside a Denver mosque.

Ron Thomas, a division chief for the police department, says the man was under the influence of “some kind of stimulant” when he approached a group standing just outside the front door of the Downtown Denver Islamic Center on Thursday. The man, whose name has not been released, is accused of making threatening comments toward Muslims before fleeing.

He was arrested nearby a short time later. No one was injured.

Thomas says the confrontation is being investigated as a bias-motivated crime. The man did not make his way inside the locked mosque.

Investigators believe the threat is an isolated incident but are increasing patrols at the mosque and others across the city.