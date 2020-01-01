Man accused of firing at deputies shot in West Virginia

CROSS LANES, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia sheriff's deputies shot and wounded a man who fired a gun at them in a residential area, police said Wednesday.

The shooting happened after deputies responded to a report of a suspicious person who may have pointed a gun another man Tuesday night in Cross Lanes, Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford said in a news release.

Deputies at the scene initially questioned a man before walking away. When deputies approached him again, the man fired at them before running behind some houses. When he turned and fired at deputies again, they shot him, Rutherford said.

The statement said the man, whose name was not immediately released, was taken to a hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries. No one else was injured.

Detectives were interviewing witnesses Wednesday while surveillance footage from homes was being sought.

Cross Lanes is 12 miles northwest of Charleston.