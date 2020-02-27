Man accused of $9,400-plus theft from school organization

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha man has been accused of stealing more than $9,400 from a parent-teacher organization.

Douglas County Court records say Bradley Whitmore, 40, is charged with theft. Court records don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for him.

The records say Whitmore took the money from the organization at Florence Elementary School. He's accused of making several unauthorized withdrawals from an organization account between August 2019 and Jan. 20.