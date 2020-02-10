Maine man accused of second-degree murder in store death

STRATHAM, N.H. (AP) — A man was charged with second-degree murder in the death of a woman at a clothing store in Stratham, New Hampshire, authorities said Monday.

Robert Pavao, 20, of Berwick, Maine, was accused of causing the woman's death Sunday by assaulting her, the attorney general's office said.

He was scheduled to be arraigned Monday. It wasn't immediately known if he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

An autopsy was scheduled for the 46-year-old woman, who was found dead at the Timberland store. Her name hasn't been released yet.