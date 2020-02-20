Louisiana school crossing guard struck, killed

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — A school crossing guard in south Louisiana was hit by a vehicle and killed early Thursday.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre said it happened in the northern part of the parish on La. 20 near Chackbay Elementary School. The crossing guard, whose name has not been released, worked for the sheriff's office.

"My prayers and deepest sympathies go out to the family involved, as well as our Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office family as a whole,” Webre said in a statement.

Few details have been released about the incident, which remains under investigation by Louisiana State Police.