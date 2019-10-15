Life in prison for killer of Reno man at Tahoe hotel-casino

GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (AP) — A 45-year-old man convicted of second-degree murder in the stabbing of a Reno man at a Lake Tahoe casino has been sentenced to life in prison plus eight to 20 years for use of a deadly weapon.

The Record-Courier reports Douglas County District Judge Tod Young ordered Jose Rodriquez-Quezada Friday to serve the sentences consecutively for the October 2017 death of Kevin Edwards.

If he's ever released on parole, he will be deported for being in the country illegally.

Prosecutors say he stabbed or slashed Edwards 30 times at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Statement.

He claimed he was acting in self-defense. He originally was charged with first-degree murder but the jury determined he did not act with premeditation and found him guilty instead of second-degree murder with the use of a deadly weapon.

