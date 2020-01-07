Lawyer: Husband of missing woman charged with murder

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The estranged husband of a missing Connecticut mother of five has been charged with murder in her disappearance, his lawyer said.

State police took Fotis Dulos from his Farmington home Tuesday.

Jennifer Dulos, of New Canaan, disappeared May 24 amid contentious child custody proceedings with Fotis Dulos. She hasn't been seen since.

Attorney Norm Pattis said Fotis Dulos was one of three people arrested. He said one other person also has been charged with murder and another with conspiracy to commit murder.

“I'm not surprised that the state decided to bring the charge,” Pattis said. “I haven't seen the warrant. I'll be surprised if they can win it. Mr. Dulos contends he was not involved and I don't think the evidence will show that he was.”

Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, were previously charged with evidence tampering and hindering prosecution in connection with Jennifer Dulos' disappearance. They pleaded not guilty and posted bond.

An arrest warrant later revealed the array of evidence police have compiled in the case.

Police say they have surveillance video showing Fotis Dulos in Hartford disposing bags of items containing Jennifer Dulos' blood; traffic and school bus camera footage of him driving a pickup truck to New Canaan on the morning she disappeared; surveillance video of him getting the truck washed and detailed days after she vanished; and evidence that Jennifer Dulos' DNA was found on the truck seat.

State's Attorney Richard Colangelo Jr. said in court last year that Jennifer Dulos' blood was found mixed with Fotis Dulos' DNA on the kitchen sink faucet of her home in New Canaan.

Dulos is being held in lieu of a $6 million bond on the murder charge pending an appearance in Bridgeport Superior court, according to Pattis. He said that normally would occur the next day, but he hopes to get Dulos before a judge Tuesday afternoon.

Shortly after Dulos' arrest, New Canaan Police issued a one word Tweet — “Justice!”