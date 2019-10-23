Latest: Off-duty California deputy shot during ride-along

SOMERSET, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on a deputy fatally shot in Northern California (all times local):

11:35 a.m.

Authorities say one sheriff's deputy was killed and an off-duty deputy has been injured after they were shot while responding to a call in the rural Sierra Nevada foothills.

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office says Deputy Brian Ishmael was fatally shot early Wednesday in the community of Somerset as he arrived at a call regarding a theft from a marijuana garden at a private residence.

Officials say the off-duty deputy from the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office was participating in a ride-along with Ishmael. The off-duty deputy was also shot and underwent surgery.

Two men were taken into custody but authorities say they don't know if more people were involved. One of the men was shot and is in the hospital in unknown condition.

Ishmael was married with three children.

___

7:59 a.m.

A Northern California sheriff's deputy has been shot to death while responding to a call in the rural Sierra Nevada foothills.

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office says Deputy Brian Ishmael was fatally shot early Wednesday in the community of Somerset and a ride-along passenger with him was injured.

An office statement says two men were taken into custody but the scene remains active, with a large contingent of law enforcement officers and a helicopter in the area about 45 miles (72 kilometers) east of Sacramento.

The statement has no information about the specific circumstances.

The deputy was a four-year veteran of the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office and previously worked for Placerville Police Department.