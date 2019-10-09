Lake County sheriff investigating suspected homicide

POLSON, Mont. (AP) — Officials in western Montana are investigating a suspected homicide at a residence east of Ronan.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell tells KERR-AM that one man is dead and another is in custody.

Bell says officers responded to a report of an accidental shooting Tuesday afternoon, but investigators determined it was a possible homicide. The victim's body was taken to the state crime lab in Missoula for an autopsy.

Bell did not release further information about the shooting, the victim or the suspect.

