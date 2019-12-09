Kansas man who wanted son to be tough sentenced in his death

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A 29-year-old Wichita man who said he wanted his 6-month-old son to be tough has been sentenced to nearly 40 years in prison in the boy’s death.

Dorl Gwyn was sentenced Friday for second-degree murder in the April 2018 death of Jazz Gwyn at their home in Wichita.

KAKE-TV reports Dori Gwyn told police he was shadowboxing with his son because he wanted to make him a tough kid.

Jazz Gwyn's mother took the boy to the emergency room because he had stopped breathing. An autopsy showed Jazz suffered several injuries including a laceration to his heart, rib fractures, bruising and head injuries.