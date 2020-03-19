Kansas man sentenced to life for abusing children

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita man has been sentenced to life in prison for sexually abusing and physically abusing children.

Eric McFadden, 38, was sentenced Wednesday in federal court to three consecutive life sentences plus more than seven additional years. A jury found McFadden guilty of multiple charges in February.

Federal prosecutors say a 13-year-old boy walked to a police station in April 2018 to report that his mother's boyfriend was abusing his siblings. The boy was the oldest of nine siblings. All were taken into protective custody.

Police determined that McFadden sexually abused two girls in the family and beat all of the children with belts and extension cords.