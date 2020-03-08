Kansas inmate escapes from state prison on Sunday

LARNED, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas inmate escaped from a state prison Sunday morning.

The Kansas Department of Corrections says 52-year-old Ronald Smith was reported missing Sunday from the Larned Correctional Mental Health Facility after he failed to show up to his work assignment at the Larned State Hospital.

Smith is serving a sentence for 2018 Reno County convictions for drug possession, theft, burglary and fleeing. He is described as 5-foot-10, 179 pounds with green eyes and black and gray hair.