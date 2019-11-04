Jury to resume working on Hastings murder trial verdict

HASTINGS, Neb. (AP) — A jury is scheduled to resume working Monday on a verdict following the trial of a man accused of murder in Hastings.

Closing arguments ended the trial of Daniel Harden on Friday. He's accused of shooting to death Jose Hansen on Sept. 11, 2017.

Prosecutors say Harden and another man, 21-year-old Deante Mullen, of Lincoln, tried to rob Hansen, but Harden wound up shooting him in the back.

Mullen testified Friday that Harden said he didn't intend to shoot Hansen.

Mullen is awaiting trial on murder and firearms charges.