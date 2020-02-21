Jury convicts in fatal stabbing at Kenosha care facility

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A jury has convicted a man in a fatal knife attack at a residential care facility in Kenosha in 2015.

But rather than being sent to prison, Marcel Kudzin will be sent to a mental health facility because the state has stipulated that Kudzin is mentally ill and is not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.

Marcel Kudzin was accused of attacking a woman at St. James Manor and then fatally stabbing another resident who tried to intervene.

A medical examiner testified at the trial that 56-year-old James Nelson was stabbed 36 times, the Kenosha News reported.

Kudzin was charged with first-degree intentional homicide for Nelson’s death, attempted first-degree intentional homicide for the attack on the woman and aggravated battery and first-degree recklessly endangering safety. He was convicted Thursday.

Although he had been found incompetent to stand trial several times since his arrest, he was found competent to stand trial last week.

A hearing has not yet been scheduled on how long Kudzin will be confined to the mental health facility.