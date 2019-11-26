Jurors in case of man accused of threatening Trump, others

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — Jurors are deliberating the case against a Pennsylvania man accused of threatening President Donald Trump and a commonwealth district attorney.

Twenty-eight-year-old Shawn Christy of McAdoo faces a dozen counts, including charges stemming from alleged crimes in several states while he was on the run for three months.

Authorities charged Christy with online threats in June 2018 to “put a bullet” in the heads of Trump and Northampton County District Attorney John Morganelli and also threats of “lethal force” against police. The Maple Shade, New Jersey native was captured in September 2018.

Christy testified Monday that someone else wrote the threats. Jurors were told to disregard his testimony after he refused to answer questions from the prosecutor, who called Christy his “star witness” due to recordings played for jurors last week.