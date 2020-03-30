Jailed white nationalist seeks bond over COVID-19 threat

YORK, S.C. (AP) — A white nationalist jailed in South Carolina is seeking bail because of concerns about the coronavirus while behind bars.

Augustus Sol Invictus, 36, ran for the U.S. Senate in Florida and was a featured speaker during the deadly 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Now facing a domestic violence charge and a gun charge in Rock Hill, South Carolina, his legal team argued Friday that Invictus has not been convicted of a crime and deserves a bond, The Herald reported.

Invictus was arrested in December 2019. He's accused of choking his wife and holding a gun to her head, forcing her to drive from South Carolina to Florida , 6th Circuit Solicitor Jenny Desch said.

South Carolina Circuit Court Judge Dan Hall had ordered that Invictus be held without bond, saying he's a flight risk and a threat to public safety. Hall said he would issue a written order this week.

Court hearings over the past few weeks in York County, South Carolina, have revolved around inmates' concerns about the coronavirus. County officials have reported no cases at the jail, the Herald reported.