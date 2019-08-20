Israeli, US militaries simulate ship hijacking amid tensions

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel's military says it has conducted a joint exercise with U.S. Special Forces simulating the retaking of a hijacked ship.

The drill held last Wednesday comes amid heightened tensions between the U.S. and Iran in the Persian Gulf and efforts by the Trump administration to set up a naval security mission to protect shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

The military said Tuesday that the two militaries "exercised regaining control of a hijacked ship and extracting forces from enemy territory." The army said the drill had no connection to recent events and was planned as part of its annual training plan.

Israeli media this month quoted Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz as telling a parliamentary committee that Israel was taking part in the U.S.-led coalition.