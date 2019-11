Israel’s attorney general: Netanyahu not required to resign

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s attorney general says Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is not required to leave office following his indictment on corruption charges.

Avichai Mandelblit said in a statement Monday that Netanyahu can remain interim prime minister, just days after serving him with charges of fraud, breach of trust and bribery.

The attorney general did not weigh in on whether Netanyahu could keep his other ministerial positions while under indictment.

Netanyahu, Israel’s longest serving prime minister, has dismissed the charges as an “attempted coup” and refused to resign. He says he will fight the charges from the prime minister’s office.