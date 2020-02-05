Iraqi officials: At least 6 shot dead in southern Iraq

BAGHDAD (AP) — At least six anti-government protesters were shot dead and 52 were wounded in clashes with followers of a radical Shiite cleric in southern Iraq on Wednesday, Iraqi medical officials and activists said.

Clashes occurred between protesters and followers of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr in the holy city of Najaf in southern Iraq, two witnesses said. Protesters attempted to prevent followers from entering the sit-in site with sticks, and were wounded when shots were fired into the air.