Iowa man accused of tearing down, burning LGBTQ flag

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man has been charged with a hate crime after police say he torn down and burned an LGBTQ flag hanging outside a Des Moines bar.

WOI reports that 32-year-old Daniel Rosemark was arrested after the early Wednesday morning incident. Police say Rosemark torn down the pride flag that had been outside The Blazing Saddle in the East Village.

He's also charged with reckless use of fire and possession of a controlled substance.

Earlier this week, a jury convicted another man of a hate crime and other counts for tearing down and burning an LGBTQ flag flying at a church in Ames in June.

