Investigation follows fatal standoff at Maryland home

LINTHICUM, Md. (AP) — The FBI and a Maryland police department are investgating a fatal shooting at a home where a man, officers and SWAT team members exchanged fire during a nearly three-hour stadoff.

Anne Arundel County police said the shooting happened late Friday afternoon after officers had responded to a "family dispute call" in Linthicum and met up with an "extremely agitated" adult on the screened-in porch with a gun.

The suspect wouldn't drop his weapon and began threatening officers and himself, according to a police news release. When negotiations didn't work, an FBI SWAT team was called in as well.

The man, who had already fired his gun several times, ultimately came out of the house and onto the driveway, where he was struck during an exchange of gunfire, news outlets reported. The man, who has not yet been identified by authorities, died at an area hospital.

Anne Arundel police said Saturday the man's body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy. Investigators are still trying to determine whether a police officer, the FBI or both agencies struck the suspect with gunfire, the release said.

No law enforcement was injured.