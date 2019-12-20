Insanity defense not expected for man charged in 8 killings

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man charged with killing eight people is unlikely to use an insanity defense when he goes on trial, one of his attorneys has told a judge.

Willie Cory Godbolt sat silently Wednesday during a court hearing on the status of his case, the Daily Leader reported. He is scheduled for trial starting Feb. 10. Jurors will be chosen from DeSoto County, more than 250 miles (404 kilometers) to the north. They will be brought to south to hear the case in Lincoln County, where the shooting deaths occurred in May 2017.

Godbolt underwent a psychological evaluation, but Lincoln County Assistant District Attorney Brendon Adams said prosecutors had not been given the results.

“We’ve received nothing from defense. We are getting closer to time,” Adams told Circuit Judge David Strong.

Godbolt, 37, is charged with killing a Lincoln County sheriff's deputy, his own mother-in-law and six other people at three houses in and near Brookhaven. He has pleaded not guilty to four counts of capital murder, four counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, two counts of kidnapping and one count of armed robbery. He has been jailed without bail since his arrest on May 28, 2017, hours after the killings.

Godbolt has made several brief court appearances for status hearings.

Adams on Wednesday questioned defense attorney Allison Steiner, who is with the capital defense counsel division of the state public defender’s office, about sharing the results of the psychological evaluation. Prosecutors are concerned they may need to have Godbolt evaluated by a doctor, as well, and that process could delay the trial.

Strong said the state had filed a motion earlier for Godbolt to undergo a psychological exam and Steiner objected to it.

“You’re not telling me as we sit here that there’s any issue of competence, are you?” Strong asked.

Steiner said she did not anticipate an insanity defense.

The prosecution brought up no new issues to discuss at Wednesday's hearing, which Godbolt attended. Several of the victims’ relatives sat in the courtroom and watched in silence.