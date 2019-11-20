Inmate who walked away in Fargo is arrested

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The U.S. Marshal's fugitive task force has tracked down an inmate who walked away from a Fargo halfway house earlier this week.

Officials used tips and surveillance video to catch up with 30-year old Juan Martinez. KFGO reports he was believed to be holed up in a northside apartment in Fargo. The building was staked out for about 7 hours and when a friend showed up to give Martinez a ride Tuesday he was arrested.

He was serving a federal sentence for a 2015 conviction of a felon with a gun. He was due for release in February.

