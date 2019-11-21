Inmate sentenced for running drug ring from prison

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut inmate has been sentenced to nearly eight more years behind bars for running a cocaine distribution ring while locked up in prison.

The U.S. attorney’s office says Westley Northrup, known as “Piff,” was sentenced Wednesday by a federal judge in Hartford.

Prosecutors say Northrup was caught on prison phone recordings in Cheshire Correctional Institution running a drug operation that sold cocaine through a network of dealers in central Connecticut.

Authorities say the 31-year-old former Meriden resident was dealing drugs while serving a five-year sentence for distributing cocaine. He will serve the federal sentence after his state sentence.

A federal grand jury in 2017 indicted Northrup and 10 others in the cocaine ring. He pleaded guilty to a cocaine charge last year.