Indictment accuses 25 jail officers of using excessive force

BALTIMORE (AP) — Authorities say 25 correctional officers have been indicted on charges they used excessive force on prisoners at state-operated jails in Baltimore.

Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby says Tuesday’s indictment accuses the officers of assaulting and threatening detainees at four correctional facilities, tampering with evidence and falsifying documents. The indicted officers face a combined total of 236 counts, including charges of assault and participating in a criminal gang.

Maryland corrections secretary Robert Green said all the indicted officers have been on administrative leave since 2018, when the state Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services initiated an investigation of the allegations.

Mosby says 21 of the 25 indicted officers were taken into custody on Tuesday.