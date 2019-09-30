Indiana woman gets 41 years in daughter's crash death

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — An eastern Indiana woman has been sentenced to 41 years in prison for a highway crash that killed her 6-year-old daughter.

WTHR-TV reports that a Delaware County judge sentenced 30-year-old Jessica Skeens on Monday. The Farmland woman was convicted in August on seven of nine charges, including neglect of a dependent resulting in death and driving while intoxicated.

She was driving a van in May 2017 when it crashed along the Muncie Bypass, killing Taelyn Ann Marie Woodson, who wasn't in a child safety seat.

Skeens' three other children survived the crash.

Skeens told jurors she drank whiskey and smoked marijuana before the crash. But she and her attorney contended the crash occurred because Skeens' then-boyfriend had punched her in the face. Nathaniel Jordan is awaiting trial in the crash.

